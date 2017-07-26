DRINK: Sugarlands Distilling Company

Sugarlands Distilling Company

Nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Sugarlands Distilling Company is home to a unique lineup of award-winning spirits. Sugarlands Distilling Co. opened its doors in March 2014 and has welcomed over three million visitors in the downtown Gatlinburg distillery in the last three years.

At the distillery, visitors can taste a seasonal line-up of Sugarlands award-winning spirits as well as take a behind the scenes look at the Still House.

In addition to free daily tours, they offer premium, private experiences for visitors who want to survey the intricate details that make the downtown Gatlinburg distillery truly shine. Participants are also given the opportunity to taste the final products in a private setting with friends and family.

The downtown distillery is the highest rated distillery experience in the U.S. Only Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland has more five-star reviews internationally; the Gatlinburg distillery is also ranked as the #1 “Thing To Do” in Gatlinburg, according to TripAdvisor.com.

Adding to the list of offered activities, Sugarlands Distilling Company is hosting an outdoor and music festival September 28 through October 1. The festival boasts four days of live musical performances, endurance and fishing competitions, craft cocktails and regional brews.

Showcasing an Americana lineup with hints of bluegrass, outlaw country, rock, blues, and swing, there will be a set for every music lover to enjoy. Festival-goers will dance the night away with the Travelin’ McCourys and Jeff Austin Band present the Grateful Ball and take in the views of the Smoky Mountains as they listen to The Hard Working Americans along with 26 other bands.

The beauty of the National Park can be discovered by foot or on two wheels. Cyclists of all levels can partake in the once-in-a-lifetime ride through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s famed “Spur”. Or, if you prefer to keep your feet on the ground, you can participate in one of four foot races including a downhill dash, two 5ks, and a trail run. Competition registrations include weekend entry into the festival.

While providing music and fun for festival-goers, Sugarlands MountainFest will also be giving back to the local community through a partnership with Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. Tremont Institute delivers experiential learning for youth, educators, and adults through programs that promote self-discovery, critical thinking and effective teaching and leadership.

“The Tremont Institute is thrilled to continue our partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Company,” says Dr. Jen Jones, The Tremont Institute president, and CEO. “Two years ago, their MoonShare grant helped us get more kids active in nature. And their September MountainFest will benefit local nonprofits, which further demonstrates their commitment to our community.”

Sugarlands MountainFest is sure to provide memories in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that you’ll never forget! Tickets and competition registrations are available at SugarlandsMtnFest.com

