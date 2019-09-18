DRINK: Taqueria Jalisco

Taqueria Jalisco

For 14 years Taqueria Jalisco has provided authentic Mexican cuisine to the people of Chattanooga.

The first 13 years of this restaurant’s life were spent using a food truck and small dining space. After years of hard work and patience, they upgraded to a new, larger location on April 1st, 2019.

This location is not only larger, but more accessible for everyone, including dogs. That’s right, the new location is dog-friendly on the patio and employees will make sure your furry friend stays hydrated during your visit.

While Taqueria Jalisco is most popular for its authentic Mexican street style tacos, masterminds behind the scenes have taken the menu to a new level since opening the new location.

More delicious, authentic options like enchiladas, empanadas, and fajitas have been added to expand the menu.

Perhaps the most exciting deals are available at happy hour: Tuesday through Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. They offer $3 empanadas, $3 beers, and $5 cocktails.

There is even a twist on the classic “happy meal” that is especially made for those 21 years old and above. Every week the happy meal changes a bit, but it will always include a taco, a beer, and a shot of tequila for $10.The tequila shot isn’t just your average, house shot. Every week a new, nice, more expensive tequila is chosen as a part of the happy meal to give people a chance to try something they normally wouldn’t order.

Get ready for the new Fall menu rolling out on October 1st that will introduce new dinner specials and cocktails. Owners seem to enjoy keeping up with the seasons, so keep an eye out for menu changes when the seasons do.

Taqueria Jalisco is the perfect place to spend time with the people you love most and share the experience of enjoying genuine Mexican food together.