DRINK: The Brew Market & Beer Garden

The Brew Market & Beer Garden

The Brew Market & Beer Garden, located off Riverside Drive near The Boathouse Restaurant, has many features beyond their tap selection. In fact, The Brew Market & Beer Garden has the largest selection of hops and yeast for home-brewed beer found in a 250-mile radius.

By the end of September, renovations will be completed to make it more functional for everyone. What was once small, will now be open and spacious. The outdoor space doubles as an off-leash dog park and seating area for their owners.

On September 28th, The Brew Market will be hosting their second Lederhosen Bike to Bar Crawl event followed by a fun Oktoberfest event sponsored by Sam Adams and Yee-Haw Brewing Company. Details of the event can be found on The Brew Market & Beer Gardens Facebook page or through Eventbrite.

The Brew Market & Beer Garden is also available to rent out for events, so planning any party here is an excellent choice.

Monthly “extract and all-grain brewing classes” are offered for those feeling adventurous and wanting to learn about the beer-making process. The classes are hands on and tailored for beginners. Announcements of these classes are found on the Brew Market Facebook page. Additional classes can be set up for private parties as well.

Sitting in the beer garden is a stellar way to detach from everyday life and just be present with friends. There's plenty of space for dogs to run around in the off-leash dog park or sit with their owners as they enjoy a beverage inside or outside.

Sitting about a mile away from downtown, the location is perfect for those who’ve had a long workday to come and relax. To take more stress away, parking is always free.

Known for friendly staff and a relaxing, fun atmosphere, The Brew Market is easily a local favorite.