DRINK: The Casual Pint

The Casual Pint

Where Beer Lovers Meet! The Casual Pint Craft Beer Market in Hixson, offers a relaxed, family friendly atmosphere much like a coffee shop, with a focus on Craft Beer. The expert “Beertenders” can serve up Craft Beer by the pint from 30 taps to enjoy in the store, or help you select some for home.

Local owners Judy and Dan Kearnaghan, invite you to come in and enjoy a beer and/or dinner with friends, neighbors, and other craft beer enthusiasts.

A great pub menu is also available including, Seasonal Beer Soaked Brats, Sidewinder Potatoes with Beer Cheese, and a selection of wraps and flatbreads.

An active weekly schedule commonly includes live music, trivia on Monday nights, pint nights, throughout the week, Brewga, and other fun activities.

With 22 quickly rotating taps, the staff works hard to make sure that your last taste of beer is just as fresh as your first taste.

The system is a direct draw tap system that has very short lines to prevent beer from sitting in the line too long. The lines are cleaned thoroughly with every keg change and are usually poured into a nucleated pint glass.

Best of Local & Best of Craft are two phrases that come to mind when deciding what to choose as you will commonly find great craft beers brewed right here in Chattanooga, as well as the best of craft beers brewed in Tennessee, around the U.S., and around the world.

There is even a private room available for events such as a corporate training, birthday party or just getting together with friends to watch your favorite team.

Growler Fills, Mix-A-Six Packs out of a well-stocked bottle & can cooler, or packaged beer is also available to go.