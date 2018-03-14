DRINK: The Dwell Hotel

The Dwell Hotel

Following a month of renovations, Chattanooga’s midcentury-inspired gem, The Dwell Hotel, has opened a completely reimagined drinking and dining space.

The Solarium, a café and cocktail bar, boasts colorful decor, botanical touches, and both indoor and outdoor seating. Large windows bring a refreshing airiness to the space, capturing the look and feel of a retro sunroom. The Solarium creates a perfect contrast to Matilda Midnight, The Dwell’s “starlit” cocktail bar.

Both lounges will share the same menu and hours, serving brunch, lunch, tapas and small plates every day from 7 a.m. to midnight.

New cocktail menus play on the day and night contrast between the two bars. The Day Cocktails menu features six newly developed drinks, including “Daydreaming”, a mix of Pimms, Dry Curacao, Cocci Rosa, Red Currant-Infused Dark Rum, and Cucumber Bitters. The drink has a fruity lightness, perfect for sipping on the Solarium patio.

Night Cocktails menu standouts like “Luminary”, with its exquisite balance of spicy, bitter, and smooth—a mix of Ancho Reyes, Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur, Bombay Sapphire, Paxton, and chocolate and barrel-aged peychauds bitters—is ideal for evening hours at the Matilda Midnight bar.

“Like Matilda Midnight and The Dwell Hotel, The Solarium will exceed the expectations of our local and out-of-town guests, offering a menu and experience that they can’t find anywhere else,” said owner Seija Ojanpera. “While the dining options are the same for Matilda Midnight and the Solarium, the two spaces are completely different: guests can choose between The Solarium’s bright, café-like atmosphere or Matilda’s evening-inspired ambience—no matter the time of day.”

With a menu inspired by international cuisine, drinks designed by masterful mixologists, and ingredients sourced from local farms and businesses, you’re bound to fall in love with the lounges at The Dwell Hotel, where lively meets luxury.

120 E. 10th St.

(423) 267-7866

thedwellhotel.com