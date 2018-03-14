DRINK: The Press

The Press

For the past several decades, craft beers have been all the rage when it comes to connoisseurs of interesting alcoholic beverages. But now, a first of its kind bar in Cleveland has opened and is offering something both very old and very new: hard ciders, intriguing wines, and meads.

The Press, at 169 First Street in Cleveland (next to the Mash & Hops craft beer store) is greatly expanding your beverage choices. Co-owners Rob McGowan and Beth Finnell have put together an exciting new destination for both the curious and experienced consumer.

“It just made sense to me have a wine bar next to a craft beer store,” explains McGowan. “The really complement each other.”

The Press features a wide selection of regional wines, ciders and meads, many of which are made in Eastern Tennessee and Western Kentucky. And if you aren’t familiar with mead, you are not alone.

“A lot of people have never heard of mead before, or even know what it is,” McGowan says. “When I tell them it’s a honey wine, they ask, ‘how sweet is that?’ They’re really curious. And no, it’s not that sweet.”

And there’s more to The Press than just ciders, wines and meads. They also offer a full breakfast, lunch and dinner menu with lots of daily specials to choose from. Some of the most popular dinner items are the tapas-style meat and cheese plates, which pair up perfectly with the beverage selections. They also have a tantalizing desert menu, perfect for that after dinner end to a night out with a special someone.

If you stop in this weekend, be sure to try their special barrel-aged rose cider. McGowan says it’s unlike anything you’ve ever had before. In fact, he’s always on the lookout for something new to share with customers.

The Press

168 First St., Cleveland, TN

(423) 584-6077

thepressonfirst.com