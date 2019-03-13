DRINK: The Tap House

The Tap House

In St. Elmo’s Historic District right outside the beautiful Lookout Mountain valley, the nearly two-year-old The Tap House resides as both a distinctive and lively bar accompanying the captivating area.

Unlike most bars, the place is family friendly with a welcoming and easygoing atmosphere supplemented by its illuminated ambiance and wood décor. Seats aren’t clumped together so there’s no fear of claustrophobia, and the music isn’t playing so loud you have to shout in order to speak, as at other bars.

In addition to the interior, there’s also seating outside to enjoy the ever approaching Spring weather, providing enough space to grab a drink comfortably. Outdoor seating is also dog-friendly.

The bar boasts an impressive thirty tap lineup. It's not too large to overwhelm you, but not so small that you would find your options limited. Their selection typically consists of six local brews and an assortment of old favorites, as well as cider, but the choices are never stagnant. As it rotates throughout the month, you’re bound to find either a new favorite or an old classic from the bar’s diverse tap curation any day of the week.

In the coming months, The Tap House will be a welcome home for those who want to enjoy a casual glass of wine with friends and family. Drinking wine after a stressful day at work is unquestionably improved when company is involved.

While importance is certainly placed on the drink selection, The Tap House isn’t a bad spot to grab a bite either. The menu offers a range of sandwiches and snacks—perfect for an appetizing lunch paired with a cold brew or just a small bite to hold you over as you talk amongst your companions.

On April 6th, The Tap House will be celebrating its second anniversary by pairing up with Velo Bikes and holding a bike scavenger hunt that will hit several local breweries and bike shops before bringing participates back to the bar itself. The event will be an active and rewarding opportunity with cold pints and friends waiting at the finish line along with live music.

And even if you would rather not participate, you are still welcome to join everyone and celebrate the two-year anniversary of one of Chattanooga’s most charming and inviting sites to drink collectively.