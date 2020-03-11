DRINK: The Tap House

The Tap House

Walking into The Tap House feels a bit like walking into an old friend’s house. After ordering a drink, you can sink into one of the large, soft couches to chat and curl up, hands wrapped around your glass.

In the corner, there’s a stack of board games you can play with friends (or soon-to-be friends). They host trivia nights, vinyl nights, and the ever-popular SINGO nights—anything that brings the Chattanooga community together for a night of family-friendly fun.

The open space and large, communal tables encourage patrons to mingle and share stories with other visitors, which is exactly what owner Chris Calhoun had in mind when he designed it.

The Tap House is a true pub, so instead of an elaborate, restaurant-style menu, they offer a lighter snack-style menu filled with delicious pub food, including the popular, locally made trout spread.

If you do want something a little more substantial to munch on, the menu offers a selection of sandwiches, all of which are paired with a suggested style of beer.

And by the way, beer is the Tap House’s true pièce de résistance. “Our focus in on the beer,” Calhoun says, and he means it. The Tap House has over 30 different varieties to sample and they rotate them regularly so there’s always something new to try.

A customer favorite is the Triple Jam cider, which is described on the Tap House website as, “the perfect balance of ripe sweetness with bold fruit aromatics.”

And if you just can’t decide on a drink, try Chattanooga’s only local beer flight, which includes beer from six different local breweries.

Not a fan of the amber brew? The Tap House also has an assortment of wine and kombucha for you to choose from.

With a friendly, welcoming staff and an array of regulars, the Tap House is truly the community’s pub.