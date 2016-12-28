Drinking Advice For New Year's Eve

A how-to guide to “party hearty” on the booziest of holiday nights

New Year’s Eve is here again. Everybody drinks something. Even if you don’t partake of alcoholic beverages, you’re the shopper in the grocery buying sparkling cider. It’s a time of celebration—watching the ball drop on Times Square, remembering the good times in 2016 and looking ahead to that first second after midnight when you’re kissing in the New Year…and drinking in the possibilities.

It’s just as important to take care of yourself and be safe as it is to have a good time. Know the rules of alcoholic chemistry before you drink, have fun, then recover as gracefully as possible with these tips. Trust me—you’ll thank me for this later.

Follow the Rules

Eat something while you drink. Keep that stomach full to absorb the alcohol. Choose quality drinks and the lighter the better. Vodka is a better choice than whiskey. Order the right way. Some people say this rhyme is a myth, but try to stick to it: “Liquor before beer, never fear. Beer before liquor, never sicker.”

Alternate and quantify what you’re drinking. Drink virgin beverages with seltzers and juices in between alcoholic beverages. And drink less than one drink per hour because that is as fast as your liver can keep up with you. Hydration is the key—water will be your best friend before the sun rises.

Heed the Rebellion

All that being said, I know you’re gonna go out and have a good time without thinking about the consequences. After all, rules are made to be broken, right? May the Force be with you.

If you’re hosting a party, consider making a punch to keep the spirits flowing and save the wallet. Beers are also a cheap way to go. But if you’re all in for the liquor, keep in mind the quanity rule and have an assortment of mixers and someone manning the bar to keep everyone in check.

Finally, have sense enough to live to party another day. Please use a designated driver. Period. End of discussion.

Ride the Road to Recovery

So it’s the next day and, predictably, you drank too much. You wake up with the hangover to end all hangovers. How do you recover? Conventional wisdom says to go back to the rules—eat plain scrambled eggs and bananas, hydrate with water and coconut water, and take Vitamin C and aspirin. Also, sleep and avoid caffeine, especially coffee, as that will dehydrate you more. These natural remedies will surely help to stop the world from spinning.

On the other hand, some people say fight fire with fire. Most scientific researchers say it doesn’t really work, but for many people, a little bit of alcohol in the morning seems to help. If you do go this route, science be damned, start with the basics. Try a Red Eye or Ojo Rojo, the Mexican hangover cure.

There are many recipes but the general concept is to fill a shaker with ice, add tomato juice and beer, and mix. Pour into a glass. Add a splash of Worcestershire, and, if you’re feeling brave, one raw egg. Hold your nose, drink, and vow never to repeat the experience again!

And drink water. Lots of water.