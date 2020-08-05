Farmers Markets: Raw And Local Resiliency

When the pandemic hit initially and people started to stockpile, grocery stores began to regulate the amount one could purchase of essentials like bread, milk and eggs. It did not even occur to some to visit a farmers market to acquire all that their hearts (and bellies) desired.

National Farmers Market Week should be every week but the Farmers Market Coalition designated the official celebration during the first full week of August. The Farmers Market Coalition (FMC), who has a mission of “strengthen farmers markets for the benefit of farmers, customers and the community,” started National Farmers Market Week twenty-one years ago.

Chattanooga is abundant with farmers markets but due to COVID-19, almost all had to close because of location. However, farmers are considered essential and farmers markets are technically an outdoor grocery store providing an opportunity to. It was definitely a challenging time at peak farming season. The Main St. Farmers Market (MSFM) never closed because it was lucky enough to have recently relocated to the privately owned Chattanooga Brewing Company parking lot just a week before COVID-19.

Rejoicing with a “Relocation Celebration” on March 11th complete with a street closure block party and live music, it was less than seven days later the pandemic hit the states and the market had to figure out what to do before their next weekly market. They moved the market, and its almost thirty vendors to the parking lot behind Chattanooga Brewing.

Celebrating its eleventh season, the Main St. Farmers Market (MSFM) has gone through several location changes and are hoping this 2020 move is their final. Phil Harris, CEO of Chattanooga Brewing was more than pleased to join forces with the market and to continue the brewery’s goal of growing community.

“The Main St. Farmers Market and the brewery both have deep roots in the Chattanooga community so being able to partner with them each Wednesday has been nothing but positive,” he said, “We love hosting such a great organization that provides customers with wonderful organic food options in a safe environment and we are looking forward to growing our relationship for many years to come.” He then elaborated on how the ChattBrew menu has begun to grow as well and include more locally sourced ingredients.

This August, ChattBrew will have offer a caprese salad as the MSFM monthly menu feature consisting of Crabtree Farms tomatoes and it will be available for the entire month. Each month, they will utilize a different local farm ingredient and if the item is popular, it may become a permanent feature on the menu.

As if the new home couldn’t be more welcoming to the market and its patrons, on Wednesdays during market hours, 10% of brewery sales goes back to the non-profit market. During the market, they also offer $3 pint specials; this month being Shamrock City Red Ale and Dynamo Pale Ale. Those aren’t the only locally made drinks available at the MSFM. Raw cow milk from Orchard House Creamery, raw goat milk or cheese from Ada’s Heritage Farm or Fall Creek Farms, apple cider from Wheeler’s Apple Orchard and Blue Indian Kombucha are also available each week.

With almost thirty vendors, there is something for everyone. Gluten free cookies from Alms & Fare, grits and cornmeal from Riverview Milling or Red Clay Farms, lamb and beef from Sequatchie Cove Farm, cheese from Sequatchie Cove Creamery and vegan cheese from Crumbleberry Farms just to name a few.

Since COVID-19, there have been some changes in how one can shop at the market. Preorders were required in March and April to help decrease browsing and get shoppers in and out quickly. As of now, it is a mix of preorders and just organically showing up to shop. Sign up for the MSFM weekly newsletter (at mainstfarmersmarket.com) and get notified once a week on who and what are coming to the market. In the email, it will also explain who is taking preorders and how to contact them. Either way, there are ample items to be enjoyed however you choose to shop.

Whether the trek is made this week or any other week, the important thing is to make the trek. Making an effort to support your local farmers market is essential in preserving land, stimulating the local economy, and just growing community. If only one thing in your diet was sourced from a local farm, it still makes a huge impact. Spend your dollars locally and they make an impact globally.

