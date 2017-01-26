Adelle’s Creperie brings Chattanooga a traditional European treat

A fresh new face in sweet and savory treats popped up at the Granfalloon this summer, and it goes by the name of Adelle’s Creperie. The crepes at Adelle’s are a classic treat that will have everyone clamoring to E. Main Street rather than the airport for a trip across the pond.

“I grew up around crepes,” says Adelle, 13-year-old part owner and the inspiration behind the shop itself and its namesake. With her father hailing from England where they celebrate a holiday dubbed “pancake day” (aka crepe day), Adelle knows a thing or two about crepes and how they are meant to be.

When I think of crepes, my mind instantly thinks of the thin, pancakey delight filled with hazlenutty Nutella, but it turns out crepes can be a variety of things. From sweet to savory, Adelle’s offers a wide selection of both crepes, as well as a build-your-own option.

“My favorite thing about crepes is that they’re a blank canvas. They can be sweet, savory, filled with whatever you want,” says Adelle.

Her favorite savory crepe is The Roma, stuffed with turkey, tomato, pesto and Havarti cheese with a special “Adelle Sauce” drizzle. Her favorite sweet crepe? That would be The Royale, filled to the brim with nutella, fresh strawberries, and drizzled in chocolate. I’ve tried that Nutella-y, strawberry goodness and can say with absolute clarity I’d eat it for breakfast, lunch, snack, you name it. (If you can’t choose between sweet and savory, order the Half Savory & Half Sweet crepe to experience the best of both!)

Adelle’s offers options for whatever you’re up for with their new expanded menu. Beyond crepes they offer full size salads, soups, paninis, and Belgian waffles and omelettes, making it a fantastic spot for brunch. They offer a full bar, so order a crepe and mimosa and enjoy the calm. You might even catch a jazz pianist playing a tune on their piano one Saturday as there is always something going on.

If you’re tired of the hustle and bustle of the coffeehouse, take a seat at Adelle’s and try a cup of their cold brew, provided by Mayfly Coffee on Signal. Or if you’re in a hurry, get that coffee to-go and take a crepe with you!

“All of our crepes can be to-go boxed in our little handheld crepe carriers,” says manager Melissa Christensen. It’s a quicker, and more delicious, alternative to grabbing a bagel or sitting in a drive-thru on the way into work. “Even if we have a line of ten to fifteen people, your wait time is probably around five minutes for a crepe to-go.”

Their cold brew is the perfect addition to your morning, or maybe a cup of hot chocolate, made with real milk and chocolate chips rather than a powder. It may be January, but the weather is hot and cold, so go ahead and try one of their milkshakes using real milk and their all natural ice creams.

“We have amazing flavors, all natural with the exception of the Blue Bunny strawberry we use,” says Melissa. The seven all-natural flavors come in cinnamon brown sugar, pumpkin spice, coffee, blood orange sorbet, caramel, chocolate, and vanilla.

For the time being you can experience these European treats and so much more at Adelle’s Creperie, but in the future, maybe you’ll see them around town. Having a crepe making station at local events is something they look forward to as they grow. That’s one interest of Adelle’s that Chattanooga will be thrilled to see in action.

Adelle’s Creperie

Winter Hours 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tues-Sat

400 E. Main St ∙ Chattanooga

(423) 531-2222

www.adellescreperie.com