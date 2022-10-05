Brainerd Community Food Pantry To Celebrate 2nd Anniversary With A Festival

The Brainerd Community Food Pantry invites the Chattanooga community to attend its 2nd Anniversary Festival on Sunday, October 23rd from 3PM - 5PM at Brainerd United Methodist Church, located at 4315 Brainerd Road.

The event will include live entertainment, yard games, face painting, and more to celebrate the pantry’s anniversary serving individuals and families in the Brainerd area. While the activities are free-of-charge, a recommended donation of $10 for an individual and $20 per family are requested along with a non-perishable food item donation. Several food trucks will also be present for those wishing to purchase food.

“Our total expenses for the pantry last year was $14,900,” said Brainerd Community Food Pantry President Bess Steverson. “And this year we have spent over $18,000 with the 3 largest months for demand ahead of us.”

The family-friendly fundraiser is expected to help bring awareness of the organization to community members as well as raise money to offset the pantry’s cost of operations. In the two years since the pantry opened, it has served 451,981 meals to 9518 families, equating to 26,761 adults and children in the Brainerd area. Volunteers distribute pre-packaged meals to families lined up behind the Brainerd United Methodist Church on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month to provide assistance to those experiencing food insecurity.

Support for this event is provided by Brainerd United Methodist Church, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, CHI Memorial, Hamilton County Medical Society Foundation, and the MidTown Chamber Council. For more information about the Brainerd Community Food Pantry, how to volunteer, or to donate, visit brainerdfoodpantry.com