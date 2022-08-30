Brew Skies Beer Festival Returns With Wine, Oktoberfest Releases At AT&T Field

On Saturday September 10th, the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club will welcome guests to AT&T Field at Chattanooga’s only Beer & Wine Festival – Brew Skies.

Alongside of over 70+ beers and 20+ wines, participants will be able to experience Oktoberfest fun including a best dressed contest, samplings of Oktoberfest Beer from Munich, Germany and keg tappings.

Participating breweries include:

Living Waters (Nashville)

Urban South Brewery (New Orleans)

Cherry Street Brewing (Chattanooga)

The Tap House & Empyreal Brewing (Chattanooga)

Wicked Weed Brewing (Asheville)

Wanderlinger Brewing (Chattanooga)

Chattanooga Brewing (Chattanooga)

Mayday Brewing (Murfreesboro)

Double Cola Brewski (Chattanooga)

Monkey Town Brewing (Dayton)

Hutton & Smith Brewing (Chattanooga)

TailGate Brewery (Nashville)

Pontoon Brewing (Sandy Springs)

Tennessee Brew Works (Nashville)

Big River Brewing (Chattanooga)

Buck Bald Brewing (Copper Hill)

Abita (Covington, LA)

California Cider Company, (Sebastopol, CA)

German Oktoberfests: Paulaner, Augstiner, Hacker-Pschorr

plus 20+ Wineries

Ticket Options include VIP with access to air conditioning, private beer and wine samplings, free food and entertainment. Early Admission includes access to the event one hour prior to general admission, ensuring there is plenty of beer and no lines for guests. All tickets include unlimited beer and wine samples along with entertainment by Over Easy & Et Cetera bands.

Brew Skies Beer & Wine Festival is sponsored by Food City, First Bank, Professional Sign Services, Lipman, Playcore, Park & Play Structures, ESPN 95.3, and Big FM 106.9.

Full details of the event along with tickets can be found at www.brewskiesfest.com.