Celebrate Craft Beer With The Chattanooga Beer Festival On Saturday, May 28th

Organizers of Chattanooga Beer Fest are looking forward to bringing the celebration of craft beers and spirits back to the First Horizon Pavilion on Saturday, May 28th.

The festival is a celebration of craft beers and spirits offering attendees unlimited samples from all participating brewers and distillers at one flat ticket price. After a sold out first year, the festival’s second year is targeted to include even more brewers.

This year, Tennessee Brew Works is the title sponsor of Chattanooga Brew Fest. The brewery, out of Nashville, creates “finely tuned craft beer” that is often made from locally sourced raw materials and grains. Other sponsors include Chattanooga Market and Tri-Star Beverage.

The music line-up for the event boasts Troubadour Blue and Monday Night Social this year.

Troubadour Blue is composed of siblings, Brenna and Eli Wheeler and Daniel Kim Ethridge. While Brenna and Eli are Nashville natives, Daniel hails from Austin, TX by way of Los Angeles, CA. Daniel and Brenna first collaborated during their time at Belmont University in Nashville and several years later Eli found his way into the mix. Together, the three transport listeners into the stories of their songs with captivating three part harmonies and various string instruments.

Monday Night Social is based out of Cleveland, TN, and is known for their melodic blend of multiple influences ranging from folk to blues with slight bluegrass and pop undertones.

The festival will also include a handful of local artists and crafters from Chattanooga Market and food trucks to feed hungry patrons. Details will be coming soon on participating food trucks.

A full list of participating breweries will be published on the event’s website, where tickets can also be purchased for $48/each: ChattanoogaBeerFest.com. Tickets sales are limited and there will not be walk up tickets available.