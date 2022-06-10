Cempa Community Care Hosts The 12th Annual Dining Out For Life On June 23

The goal is simple: Dine out, fight HIV. Cempa Community Care and the Chattanooga CARES Foundation invite community members to join the organization on June 23 for the 12th Annual Dining Out For Life event in support of Cempa’s work to provide HIV services across the Tennessee Valley.

On Thursday, June 23, participating restaurants in the Chattanooga area will open their doors to support Cempa Community Care, providing an opportunity for patrons to learn more about the organization’s mission. Participating restaurants will also donate a percentage of the evening’s earnings to the Dining Out for Life cause. Cempa leaders encourage friends, families, and donors to dine out and give back to support both Cempa and local restaurants.

Dining Out For Life, started in Philadelphia in 1991, is an international event that raises $4 million annually across participating cities. Each restaurant donates a percentage of the day’s food sales — in Chattanooga, funds raised help Cempa deliver care, prevention, education, testing, counseling, and other essential HIV services.

“Dining Out For Life is a fun event that enables our community to give back to Cempa while also supporting some of our favorite restaurants in Chattanooga,” says Cempa CEO Shannon Stephenson. “We invite you to get a meal at one of the participating restaurants to support our work in providing HIV services in our region.”

Participating restaurants for the June 23 event include:

1885 Grill

423 Taco

Big Chill

Brewhaus

Cherry Street Tavern

Easy Bistro

FEED Co. Table & Tavern

Flying Squirrel

Frothy Monkey

Hour Place

The Local Juicery+Kitchen

Main Street Meats

Moxy

Niedlov’s

Pax Breu Ruim

Public House

Sing It or Wing It

Six18 Restaurant & Lounge

Sleepyhead Coffee

Southern Star

Syrup & Eggs

Tremont Tavern

Universal Joint

This year’s Dining Out For Life, in its 12th year in Chattanooga, is presented by Subaru of America and NPS Pharmacy. The event is sponsored by Gilead, LabCorp, Logically, and TVFCU.