Chattanooga Area Food Bank Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary with a drop-in celebration on Thursday, March 31 at the Food Bank, located at 2009 Curtain Pole Rd. in Chattanooga.

This FREE celebration is made possible by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, and will be from 8:00AM to 10:00AM.

For five decades, the Food Bank has worked to build stronger communities by providing healthy and nutritious food, promoting better nutrition, and most importantly serving hope to those in need in Southeast TN and Northwest GA.

Mayor Kelly and Mayor Coppinger will be in attendance and speaking at 9:00AM.

“It’s an honor and privilege to serve our community,” says Melissa Blevins, President & CEO of the Food Bank. “This is an incredible milestone, we are proud of the work we have done, but we have more to do, and we are energized to come alongside our community to provide nourishing food and hope to individuals, children, and families all over Southeast TN & Northwest GA for as long as we are needed.”

The Food Bank works with over 250 community partners to build stronger communities by providing nutritious food, and hope, to the 161,770 individuals, families, and children who are facing hunger.

The work and impact of the Food Bank is only possible because of the generosity of our many donors, supporters, and volunteers. Everyone is invited to come by and celebrate 50 years of serving hope and making positive change in Southeast TN & Northwest GA.

Founded in 1972 and renamed in 1983, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, a proud member of Feeding America, is committed to leading a network of partners in eliminating hunger and promoting better nutrition in our region.

The Food Bank acquires and distributes healthy food across a 20-county service region including Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia with help from its network of over 250 community partners.

Last year alone, the Food Bank distributed over 18.2 million pounds of food and served over 25,000 people each week. In addition to food provision, the Food Bank works to engage the public in the fight to end hunger and empower people to take responsibility for their health and their lives.

