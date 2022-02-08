Chattanooga Area Food Bank Partners With TVA To Fight Hunger

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is continuing their partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority in addressing food insecurity for residents in our community. TVA is providing the Chattanooga Area Food Bank with $25,000 to alleviate hunger and help provide access to nutritious food for those in need.

“Although we hope for the day when everyone in our communities and neighborhoods has enough to eat, many people are still facing hunger – especially as we continue to experience the negative impacts of the pandemic,” said Melissa Blevins, President & CEO of the Food Bank. “We are so grateful for the shared commitment of TVA and its employees to help make life better for the people we jointly serve.

“Household budgets are still very tight- anything that increases costs can have a negative effect on a family’s food budget, leading them to turn to the Food Bank for assistance,” Blevins continued. “Every donation makes an impact on the families we serve.”

According to TVA Senior Manager Althea Jones, Stakeholder Relations, “TVA is proud to continue our partnership with local food banks across the Tennessee Valley region in our fiscal year 2022. These partnerships help us further our core mission to help make lives better.”

About the Chattanooga Area Food Bank

Founded in 1972, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s mission is to lead a network of partners in eliminating hunger and promoting better nutrition in our region. In its 20-county service area in southeast Tennessee and northwest Georgia, 1 in 6 adults and children are food insecure. Annually, the Food Bank distributes more than 18 million pounds of food through its network of over 250 community partners to serve children, families, seniors, veterans and others who are facing hunger.

The Food Bank is a proud member of Feeding America, the largest hunger relief umbrella nonprofit organization in the U.S. For more information about the Food Bank or to how to get involved, visit chattfoodbank.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.