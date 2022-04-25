Enjoy Some Awesome Burgers For Just $6 During Chattanooga Burger Week

Explore Chattanooga in a whole new way, eating your way through Scenic City with $6 burger deals at hot local restaurants the week of April 25-May 1.

In this city-wide, week-long event, burger lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy burger deals from participating restaurants, challenge their taste buds, and connect and share their experiences on social with other Chattanooga foodies, all while being entered to win awesome prizes.

Restaurants will be designated if they are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery and range from gourmet blends, off-the-menu specials and your favorite “regulars”. Don't miss your chance to indulge in a week of beefy goodness while supporting our local restaurant community.

The Burger Week Commandments:

Dine in and take-out options: Check each restaurant listing in advance to see who is doing dine in only vs take out and delivery

Grab sides and a drink too: While you’re chowing down on your burger, grab some appetizers and a beer and make a meal of it.

Please tip! Support your local restaurants and tip well please. These burgers are being offered at a steep discount, please spread the love.

Social media: Share photos of your Burger Week meals on social media and #chattburgerweek. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

They could run out: We anticipate this being a busy week for restaurants. Please be patient and if a restaurant runs out, try another on our list

Enter to win: Scan the Burger Week table tents in each restaurant to be entered to win the grand prize. The more restaurants you try, the better your chances.

Big Beefy Sweepstakes Challenge!

Try as many #chattburgerweek burgers as possible, then vote for your favorite!

1) CHECK IN at each restaurant you visit (follow the QR code located on the Burger Week sign at your table) to receive an entry in the Big Beefy Sweepstakes. One entry per person per restaurant - gotta taste them all.

2) VOTE: At the end of the week, we'll send you your ballot to vote for your favorite Burger Week burger. You must cast a vote to validate all your entries.

3) WIN: One winner will receive $500 in gift cards to local restaurants plus other fun prizes.

Participating Restaurants

Get all the details online at chattanoogaburgerweek.com/