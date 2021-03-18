Final Days To Get Girl Scout Cookies As Sales End This Sunday

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians are in the final days to get their Girl Scout cookies and support our community’s youngest entrepreneurs. 

The last day to buy cookies is Sunday, March 21.

The pandemic has challenged the way these young girls have done business, but they’re hoping for a strong final weekend of running a business!

Where to find Girl Scout cookies in a pandemic?

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians have made it easier than ever by offering online ordering and delivery for its always-anticipated cookies in an effort to keep everyone safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Visit www.iwantcookies.org to find a cookie booth near you or place an online order by Sunday.

Troops also have a virtual cookie booth to send friends and family to for no-contact order and delivery.  People can also order for delivery through the Grubhub app.

