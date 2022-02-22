Girl Scout Cookie Season In East Tennessee Gets A Little More ‘Adventureful’

The Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians are kicking off the Girl Scout Cookie season, celebrating girl-led entrepreneurship and bringing back classic favorites and a new indulgent addition for 2022.

New to the lineup of beloved cookies is the highly anticipated Adventurefuls – a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

This season, Girl Scouts will share the joy of cookies in creative, socially distant or contact-free ways to keep themselves and customers safe during the ongoing pandemic. Girl Scout cookie booths will open at businesses across the community beginning Feb. 25 and will follow health and safety guidelines to keep shoppers safe.

Customers can visit booths and place orders through March 27. Visit www.iwantcookies.org to find the cookie booth closest to you.

“Our girl entrepreneurs are ready to work, sell and bring the joy of Girl Scout cookies to fans and supporters across East Tennessee,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “Although things remain somewhat different this year due to the ongoing pandemic, Girl Scouts can overcome any challenges with courage and confidence. We are inspired by their resiliency and encouraged by their efforts to continue this great tradition.”

Girl Scout troops also are selling classic Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastics. All proceeds from cookies sales benefit Girls Scout Troops and members in the local council, with revenue funding initiatives for innovative programming, volunteer training, maintenance and improvements to camp properties.

The following options are available to purchase cookies:

The Digital Cookie® platform will ship cookies directly to your door or allow donations of boxes to a local organization. Visit www.iwantcookies.org and enter your ZIP code in the Girl Scout Cookie Finder . The program will connect with a local troop to place orders in-person or online.

will ship cookies directly to your door or allow donations of boxes to a local organization. Visit and enter your ZIP code in the . The program will connect with a local troop to place orders in-person or online. You also can access the Girl Scout Cookie Finder by texting ‘COOKIES’ to 59618 or downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.

If you already know a Girl Scout selling cookies, ask her to share her virtual cookie booth link to place an order for contact-free pickup or delivery.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches our girls valuable life skills and encourages them to discover their inner leader as they learn about business management, communication strategies, financial literacy, e-commerce and more,” Fugate said. “By purchasing Girl Scout cookies, you are directly supporting the Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in your community.”

For more information, visit www.iwantcookies.org.