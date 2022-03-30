green|spaces Joins Public-Private Partnership By Launching Food Waste Awareness Week

green|spaces joins leaders from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Get Food Smart TN, and a team of other organizations for the first ever Tennessee Food Waste Awareness Week during the week of April 4-9, 2022.

This public-private partnership intends to highlight the many issues surrounding food waste, food recovery, and diversion. During Tennessee Food Waste Awareness Week, Tennesseans are asked to be Food Waste Reduction Heroes by making small, incremental changes to reduce food waste within their home, workplace, and community.

“Food Waste Awareness Week is a unique opportunity for us as Chattanoogans to reevaluate our daily habits surrounding food,” said green|spaces Program Director Madison Rollings. “At green|spaces, our goal is to provide the resources and connections needed to make this city and its surrounding area increasingly more sustainable. It is inspiring to be a part of this larger state-wide awareness campaign.”

At a local level, green|spaces teamed up with Naked River Brewing Company to host “Bread to Tap” — a family-friendly event featuring local food, a statewide food drive, and a specialty craft brew. The limited-release brew is made from upcycled (day-old) bread donated by Neidlov’s Cafe and Bakery.

“We are super excited to be a part of this awareness event and hope that everyone is able to learn more about sustainability while enjoying a local craft beer,” says Nathan Woods, Head Brewer at Naked River. “We used roughly 30lbs of day-old bread to give this beer a unique finish and body. We decided to brew an ESB which is a little malty, bready, and biscuity with a light floral finish.”

Those who donate a minimum of five items to the food drive will receive $2 off their first pint. The event will be held on Saturday, April 9th from 12:00pm - 4:00pm at their brewery located at 1791 Reggie White Boulevard.

For more information on the Tennessee Food Waste Awareness Week please visit: getfoodsmarttn.com.