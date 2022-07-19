LAUNCH And TVFCU Team Up To Support Entrepreneurs Through Food Truck Events

LAUNCH Chattanooga, a nonprofit supporting underserved entrepreneurs, and Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) are working together to support Chattanooga’s small business community while also hosting fun lunchtime events.

Food truck owners from LAUNCH’s Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC), a startup facility meant to support new caterers, bakers, distributors and food truck owners through affordable space and access to quality equipment, are serving lunch at the KIC in the Eastgate area and various TVFCU branches over the next several months. At these events, anyone can come out to purchase and enjoy a variety of great meals, desserts and other specialty products from local startups.

“LAUNCH exists to connect underrepresented entrepreneurs with affordable resources and training, support the local small business community and create exciting, fulfilling jobs for Chattanoogans,” said Hal Bowling, executive director of LAUNCH. “As we assist those in the food service industry through the KIC, we’re thankful for TVFCU’s support in helping our talented chefs connect with the public.”

The next monthly “Food Truck Friday” events at the KIC, located at 5704 Marline Road, will take place on August 5 and September 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The KIC is currently home to 20 culinary entrepreneurs who will serve barbecue, Cajun seafood, kombucha, wings, Chicago-style hot dogs, gourmet chocolates and a variety of other beverages, meals and snacks. A list of participating vendors can be found at kitchenincchatt.org/members.

TVFCU is extending Food Truck Friday by hosting food trucks at credit union branches across the community. These events are open to the public, and each runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The schedule is as follows:

July 22

Goureet Eatery

Po’ boys, salmon bites, philly cheesesteak

Southside

125 W 20th St., Chattanooga, TN 37408

July 22

Mac’s Sub & Fries

Philly cheesesteaks, subs, loaded fries

Hixson

5150 Austin Rd., Hixson, TN, 37343

August 19

Windy City Eatz

Italian beef, hot dogs, other Chicago classics

Ooltewah

6020 Relocation Way, Ooltewah, TN 37363

August 19

Soul Que

Barbecue, ribs, smoked wings, side dishes

Hamilton Place

7442 Commons Blvd., Chattanooga, TN 37421

September 23

Nola Girls

Seafood, gumbo, jambalaya

Fort Oglethorpe

200 Alamar St., Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742

September 23

Wings Top Tots

Chicken wings, tater tots, burgers

Highway 58

4974 TN-58, Chattanooga, TN 37416

“This is a unique opportunity to support local businesses while also offering our members a fun experience and a great meal,” said Marcus Cade-Johnson, TVFCU business lender and LAUNCH board member.

TVFCU’s new sponsorship with LAUNCH is one of many ways the credit union is working to support local business in its service area. For example, offerings like Idea Leap Loans provide affordable, accessible and efficient loans for business owners while the annual Idea Leap Grant allows startups to apply for grants up to $50,000.

For more information about TVFCU, including checking and savings accounts, loan products and other financial services, please visit tvfcu.com.

For more information about LAUNCH and the KIC, please visit launchchattanooga.org or kitchenincchatt.org.