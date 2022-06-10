Local McDonald's Launch Happy Meals For The House, To Support Ronald McDonald House Charities

To support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga (RMHC), local owner-operators of the McDonald's Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association launched a new Happy Meals for the House fundraiser.

At McDonald’s restaurants across Chattanooga and surrounding areas, 10% of proceeds from all Happy Meals sales between June 12-18 will be donated to RMHC of Greater Chattanooga.

Ronald McDonald House Charities relies heavily on donations to continue providing services to sick children and their families in the community. While it costs $75 a night to house a family, they ask guests to donate only $10 per night, and no family is ever turned away due to the inability to pay.

Through this fundraiser, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga will be able to provide continued support for families while their sick children receive care at local hospitals.