Lupi’s Pizza Pies: 25 Years And Over 2 Million Pizzas

Chattanooga staple Lupi’s Pizza Pies will be celebrating their 25th year in business Saturday, March 6. In honor of this milestone, Lupi’s will be giving back to the community by donating 25% of their proceeds from all purchases this Saturday to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and Cleveland’s The Caring Place.

Lupi’s became the first Chattanooga pizzeria to serve authentic, hand-tossed pizza when their flagship restaurant, located downtown on Broad St., opened in 1996. Three years later, they opened a location in Hixson, TN. In 2006, their East Brainerd location opened, followed by Cleveland in 2010 and Ooltewah in 2013. Since the opening in 1996, they have tossed and served more than 2 million pizzas. Lupi’s owner, Dorris Shober, credits their success to quality, consistency, teamwork, and of course, the Chattanooga community.

“Lupi’s 25th birthday is very meaningful and significant to me, and truly rather emotional,” says Dorris. “This milestone is indicative of the amazing and continuous strong support we’ve had from the Chattanooga and now Cleveland communities. It shows the endless hard work our employees have put in to make our food and customer service excellent. My heart is full of appreciation for Lupi’s customers, employees and the countless others that have helped make Lupi’s what it’s become!”

Over the past 25 years, Lupi’s has made a name for itself as a Chattanooga stronghold with their use of quality ingredients, largely credited to their very own farm. Located in Cloudland, Georgia, Flying Turtle Farm’s bounty includes organic vegetables, flowers and meat. When in season, Lupi’s harvests tomatoes, basil, green peppers, zucchini and cucumbers, and year-round they source their ground beef and sausage from the farm. With Flying Turtle Farm, their goal has been to have a positive impact on the health of their customers, but also the well-being of the environment and the community.

25% of sales from Lupi’s Chattanooga area restaurants this Saturday will be donated to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, as well as 25% of the Cleveland location’s sales going to The Caring Place. “Our community has always been such a strong supporter and Lupi’s loves to give back,” explains Dorris. “There are a lot of people struggling just to eat these days and by donating 25% of our sales on Saturday, we hope to make life a little easier for them.”

For restaurant locations, hours and more, visit www.lupi.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @lupispizzapies.

