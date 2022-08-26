More Food Trucks Are Joining Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga

Chattanoogans can start the holiday weekend early with September’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck event on Friday, September 2.

With the new month comes growth; 17 Food Trucks will be on hand from 11AM to 3PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is encouraged to come out to have these amazing culinary entrepreneurs fill their lunch-time cravings.

September’s line up of food trucks include; Chef Express Café, Windy City Eatz, Wing Top Tots, Mac Subs and Fries, Los Tainos, Nola Girls Gumbo, Cheiman Tea, Freaky Funnels, Nonni’s Empanadas, The Oatmeal Experience, Street Quesadilla, Neutral Ground, Rileigh and Company, Down Home Bakes, Mo Lemonade, Tabu Treats and BBQ Rowe. Food Truck Friday is a great way to take a fun break during the work day, sample a variety of gastronomic delights while also helping new culinary businesses achieve their goal of growing a sustainable food business.

Mark Holland, the director of Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga said, “the purpose of Food Truck Friday is to have a space to promote local food entrepreneurs. KIC’s role is to offer support, coaching and continued education for all food-based startups in the Chattanooga Area

Pat Rowe of BBQ Rowe, a Food Truck Friday participant and Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga client added, “as a vendor, this is a great experience. We not only have a great place to sell our creations but we also have the support and guidance of the KIC to help us grow our dreams. We hope a lot of people come out and support us.”

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union sponsors Food Truck Friday and is a strong supporter of the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.

Food trucks are ready to serve hungry patrons from 11am to 3pm on the first Friday of each month at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga located at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd area. For more information, please visit www.kitchenincchatt.org.

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU), a not-for-profit financial cooperative, was established in 1936 when 57 Chattanooga TVA employees pooled $500 to create the member-owned credit union. Today, TVFCU serves more than 169,000 members who live, work, worship, volunteer or attend school throughout the 13-county service community. With more than $2.4 billion in assets and 22 branches throughout the area, TVFCU is the largest credit union in Southeast Tennessee. In 2021, Forbes named TVFCU Best-In-State Credit Union. For more information about TVFCU, please visit tvfcu.com.

The Kitchen Incubator is part of LAUNCH Chattanooga, an entrepreneur support organization dedicated to helping underrepresented entrepreneurs start and grow successful food businesses. KIC is 10,000 square foot shared commercial kitchen and a licensed commissary in Hamilton County. It is the only space of its kind in the region and provides space, support and mentoring for local food entrepreneurs. The space allows food trucks to setup and sell food with many having the goal of opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant. For more information, please visit www.kitchenincchatt.org.