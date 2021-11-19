One Local Donor, 1,470 Turkeys, Holiday Meals For Families Facing Hunger

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank received a truckload --19,485 pounds in total --of 1,470 Thanksgiving turkeys from Erlanger Health System.

One in six individuals and children in the Food Bank’s 20-county region in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia are facing food insecurity- meaning they lack reliable access to the nutritious food needed to live a healthy life.

Household budgets are still very tight- anything that increases costs can have a negative effect on a family’s food budget, leading them to turn to the Food Bank for assistance. With the help of Erlanger, the Food Bank is able to help families and individuals have a delicious and memorable Thanksgiving dinner.

“We’re so grateful for wonderful community partners, like Erlanger, who recognize our specific needs here at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. This incredibly generous donation of turkeys has allowed us to provide families in our community with a holiday meal,” said Jennifer Fritts, Chattanooga Area Food Bank Director of Community Engagement.

Turkey is a high-quality, nutritional protein and a good source of beneficial vitamins and minerals like magnesium and niacin. With product scarcity, high transportation costs, an abundance of fresh produce and dairy- combined with an increase in families seeking food assistance- this turkey donation from Erlanger plays a critical role in our hunger relief efforts.

“We are very excited to share our blessing with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank,” said Dr. William Jackson, President and CEO of Erlanger Health System. “When we decided to gift our associates with turkeys this Thanksgiving, we also considered how we might contribute to the community as well. The Food Bank is a valued nonprofit with a mission and calling aligned with our own, and we appreciate their compassion in providing for Chattanooga and beyond. This is just one of many ways associates at Erlanger continue to show their sacrificial commitment to the betterment and care of our community.”

Erlanger Hospital is a proud community partner with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, to support and improve access to healthy, nutritious food for adults, children, and seniors across Southeast TN and Northwest GA.

About the Chattanooga Area Food Bank

Founded in 1972, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s mission is to lead a network of partners in eliminating hunger and promoting better nutrition in our region. In its 20-county service area in southeast Tennessee and northwest Georgia, 1 in 6 adults and children are food insecure.

Annually, the Food Bank distributes more than 18 million pounds of food through its network of over 250 community partners to serve children, families, seniors, veterans and others who are facing hunger. The Food Bank is a proud member of Feeding America, the largest hunger relief umbrella nonprofit organization in the U.S.

For more information about the Food Bank or to how to get involved, visit chattfoodbank.org.