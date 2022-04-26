Parkridge Health System And Chattanooga YMCA Offering Free Food RX Classes

Parkridge Health System has partnered with Chattanooga YMCA to offer Food RX classes for free to the community.

The weekly classes focus on a whole-food, plant-based lifestyle and current evidence-based science of how food can prevent and reverse chronic diseases.

The class is designed by physicians, diabetes educators, registered dieticians, and professional chefs to offer an easy-to-follow dietary approach based on scientific research.

“A healthy diet is imperative to heart health,” said Alison L. Bailey, MD, FACC, chief of cardiology for Parkridge Health System. “Studies show people who eat a more plant-based diet, more vegetables, more fruit, more whole grains and less processed foods, especially processed meats, have a reduction of about 50 percent in developing heart disease.”

Each hour-long class includes meal planning, practical cooking skills, making healthy food choices, cooking demonstrations, recipes, free samples and resources and support for implementing healthy changes.

Classes are held every Thursday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 2205 McCallie Avenue. For more information and to register for these free classes, contact Megan Vermeer at 423-877-3517 or mvermeer@ymcachattanooga.org.