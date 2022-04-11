Ruby Falls To Host Annual Battle Below The Clouds Charity Barbecue Cook-Off

Ruby Falls and the Lana’s Love Foundation will host their annual amateur barbecue competition on April 23.

The 7th annual Battle Below the Clouds event hosts teams of local amateur barbecue cooks and smokers on Ruby Falls’ campus to compete for backyard bragging rights and raise funds for Lana’s Love.

The event is free for spectators and will offer activities starting at 10:30 a.m.

Bluegrass bands, Barefoot Nellie and Lou Wamp and the Bluetastics, will take the stage to entertain guests until 5 p.m. Spectators can purchase barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks starting at 11 a.m., while supplies last. Activities for children will be available for most of the day with character meet and greets, face painting and caricature artists beginning at noon.

Everyone will be able to register to win door prizes, a large Big Green Egg and Atlanta Braves tickets. Giveaway winners will be announced at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Twelve barbecue teams will compete for Pulled Pork Champion, Ribs Champion, Just Wingin’ it Champion, Grand Champion and the Jim Brewer People’s Choice Award. Competition winners will be announced at 5 p.m.

The cooking competition begins at 5 a.m. Visitors are welcome to mingle with the teams throughout the day.

100% of the proceeds from team registration fees are donated to Lana’s Love Foundation.