Scenic City Wings Competition Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun.

It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022.

The event is presented by Chattanooga Market and all ticket sales will benefit the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. All of the participating restaurants will be cooking up chicken wings graciously donated by Koch Foods, making it all possible.

2022 Scenic City Wing Contestants:

A $15 ticket gets folks two wings from each of five restaurants. Importantly, the proceeds from this event will benefit the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Market patrons are invited to be a part of the solution to end hunger in our community.

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank envisions a region where access to healthy food helps people move toward greater self-sufficiency, and where the Chattanooga Area Food Bank leads efforts to end hunger in our time.

Prior to COVID, the last Scenic City Wings competition was held in 2019…This year’s challenge has been long overdue since two restaurants have dominated both the People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice for many years—1885 Grille and Feed Table and Tavern. Southside Social too will return with their amazing wings, vying for a trophy.

But, two newcomers to Chattanooga are eagerly awaiting the chance to win Best Wings in Chattanooga—Party Fowl and Walk-Ons Bistreaux and Bar. Party Fowl, originating in Nashville, has a new location in Chattanooga at Hamilton Place. Walk-Ons—originating in Baton Rouge, Louisiana—is located downtown, Chattanooga near the Tennessee Aquarium.

Both new restaurant General Managers and staff quickly jumped in to support the Chattanooga Food Bank and get involved in the Chattanooga area community.

Previous winner, 1885 Grille, boasts wings seasoned with fresh blended spices from Alchemy Spice—a company gaining their success from the early years at Chattanooga Market. 1885’s winning wings are featured daily at the St. Elmo location. Michael "Chops" Fulgham of 1885 Grill is looking forward to returning to the cook-off next weekend.

“Our award-winning process starts with a marinade of ‘Proud to be American’ spice blend before being lightly battered, deep fried, and tossed in our special Carolina Gold Sauce," says Fulgham.

It’s all happening at Chattanooga Market this Sunday, October 23rd from 11am-4pm. Tickets can be purchased at the event directly from the Chattanooga Area Food Bank tent. Tickets are $15 per person, which will get each patron ten wings total.