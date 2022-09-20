The 21st Annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest Returns To The Southside The October

The Chattanooga Market will present its 21st annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest with a two-day festival on Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th.

The weekend is a celebration that is uniquely Chattanoogan and includes lively German accents, bringing back thousands of Chattanooga Oktoberfest fans each year. It’s a chance to dress up in German costume—kids and adults alike—and chicken dance the day (or evening) away while enjoying the season’s first brat or German beer.

The traditional Chattanooga Market vendors will be a part too, both Saturday and even more on Sunday. Hundreds of makers, farms, and food artisans participate to make the weekend a festive day of entertainment and shopping. Shoppers can expect seasonal treats such as Bavarian pretzels, apple streudel, apple cider and fall produce.

Admission to this annual event is free, making it truly a fall festival not-to-miss. German attire is highly encouraged; fedora hats, and other German accessories will be sold at the festival.

FOOD + DRINK:

Bavarian cuisine will be sold by many local vendors, and additional varieties of cuisine will be available to please any palate. The finest food artisans in our area will be creating German inspired specialties.

Chattanooga Oktoberfest is known for an expansive selection of local and seasonal beers, with dozens of different different varieties. Guests can enjoy an outdoor Bier Garten with plenty of seating. A commemorative 20oz stein will be sold to give enthusiasts an extra full pour—4 bonus ounces per fill.

THE ENTERTAINMENT:

Fan favorite, The Wustbrats Oompah Band, will return under the big tent at the festival entrance. The band plays all weekend long, with plenty of chicken dancing for the whole family, and new this year…Polka lessons.

Saturday evening at 7pm—under the main tent the annual Mr. and Ms. Chattanooga Oktoberfest Contest will be held. An applause-based, casual and fun contest, it’s a “see and be seen” sort of event. Interested individuals simply report to the tent at 6:45pm to jump into the fun.

THE DETAILS:

Admission to Chattanooga Oktoberfest is FREE.

This is a card only (no cash) event. All major credit and debit cards are accepted.

German costume is highly recommended!

Hours: Saturday, October 8th, 10am-8pm and Sunday, October 9th, 11am-4pm

Look for Chattanooga Oktoberfest merchandise for sale, including commemorative ceramic beer steins, fedora hats, head garlands, t-shirts and more, while they last.

No pets are allowed inside the pavilion–compliance is appreciated.

Visit ChattanoogaOktoberfest.com for more information.