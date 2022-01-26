The Bethlehem Center To Celebrate Black History Month With Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy

The Bethlehem Center will celebrate Black History Month by hosting a giveback event with Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy on Thursday, February 17 from 11 am – 6 pm ET.

During this event, 15% of all food and drink proceeds will support the Bethlehem Center’s Bethlehem Leadership Unit (B.L.U.). There will also be a game of black history trivia starting at 4 pm with special prizes for the winners.

The Bethlehem Leadership Unit is a Bethlehem Center program for high school students. This program strives to strengthen our youth’s interpersonal skills and provide an outlet for them to enhance their leadership abilities.

This is crucial as they prepare for higher education and the competitive workforce. B.L.U. helps to prepare students by providing social-emotional learning curriculum, tutoring, enrichment experiences, community engagement opportunities, bible study, and more.

“Our giveback event with Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy provides people with an easy way to support their local Chattanooga community while celebrating Black History Month. Participants will be supporting high school students in South Chattanooga, while enjoying a delicious hoagie and black history trivia. We hope this event encourages people to recognize black history not just in February, but everyday,” said Sarah Addison Smith, Marketing Coordinator of the Bethlehem Center.

Those who can’t attend this event can still participate by donating to the Bethlehem Center online at thebeth.org/donate.

About the Bethlehem Center

Located in Alton Park and serving Chattanooga since 1920, the Bethlehem Center is a faith-based non-profit organization which was pioneered by two women from different walks of life, Miriam Brock and Rev. Sallie Crenshaw. Both submitted to God's call and have since transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of women, men, and children through discipleship, education, and leadership development. To learn more about the Bethlehem Center, please visit www.thebeth.org.