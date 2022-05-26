YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga Provides Summer Meals at No Charge for Children

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga will be serving meals at no charge to children 18 and younger again this year as part of its Summer Feeding Program, operated out of both the North Georgia Community & J.A. Henry Community YMCAs.

Meals are available to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. The meals are provided on a first come, first served basis.

Last year, 575,532 healthy meals were prepared and served across 80 sites in Chattanooga, Cleveland and North Georgia. Volunteers needed to prepare meals, deliver and serve, and lead games/activities.

Visit their website for complete information on the YMCA’s Youth Food Programs, including how to get involved.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga is 150 years old and today serves more than 60,000 members—strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Its programs reach 120 area locations and serve 12 counties throughout Southeast TN and North GA.

Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 22 million men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive.

By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives, and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide.

Leanr more at www.ymcachattanooga.org