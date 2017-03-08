A Beginners Guide To Red Wine

There's a lot more to red wine than just the color. We're here to help.

One of the hardest things about diving into the unique, historical, and cultural realm of red wine is wondering where to start. It may seem a bit overwhelming, but as someone who recently immersed themselves in the unique world of wine, I can tell you with certainty, it’s not as intimidating as you think.

When it comes to red wine there really is no right or wrong. Yes, there are many varieties of grapes, producers, and regions. But, what you taste and what you smell is personal. It’s all about tapping into the nostalgia of the nose and mouth. What do the smells and tastes remind you of?

This is what I love about red wine. I love this because it tells you about that moment in history. The weather within that regional climate dictates so much about the production of that harvest. Was it overly rainy or dry that year? Was there any unique change in temperatures? Or maybe there was an event that defined a particular vintage.

All the tastes and smells you experiences within a bottle of wine comes from all of these factors influencing the soil in which the vines grow. That’s why each year, the wine produced in the same vineyards, with the same vines will not taste or smell the exact same. They are truly unique to that year.

So where should you start? Well, since I am still pretty new to the wine scene, I had to enlist the help of a professional. I asked Alison Matera, GM of Riverside Wine & Spirits Warehouse and WSET diploma holder for some guidance.

There are a couple things to keep in mind. First, it’s not all about spending a lot of money, especially when you first start trying red wine. Second thing to keep in mind is simple: if you want to learn about red wine there is only one way to do it, drink different kinds.

When I sat down with Matera we discussed how she would guide a red wine newbie. “Start with something soft, like a Malbec from Argentina” Matera said. This will be a very approachable red, with smoother tannins (less astringent) and ripe fruit.

Next Matera recommended trying some blended reds, like a Cabernet and Shiraz blend. This is a unique step, because when you realize the aspects you like of the particular blend, your local wine professional can then point you in the direction of a grape that may better suit your palate.

This is when Matera reminded me that, “not all wines are created equal.” You may get a $12 bottle that drinks like a $20 bottle or vice versa. This is where your wine professional comes in handy. They have knowledge gained through their intense studies about regions and producers that the average drinker knows nothing about.

Matera reiterated that you should “not feel intimated by red wine,” but to just embrace the new flavors you experience as you try new wines. So after you have started with a softer red, and then tried a couple blends Matera said its time to explore some “varietals that do well in their native lands.”

For example, the three Matera would recommend trying are the Grenache from the Rhone Valley in France, the Tempranillo from Spain, and the Pinot from the Russian River Valley in California. These red grapes are a great next step.

The flavor profiles will be bolder and will have more complex notes both in smell and taste. This next step is really fun; because as Matera puts it, trying these reds will help you “taste the region.”

So next time you walk into your preferred wine shop, don’t hesitate to ask for help and don’t focus on the price of the bottle. Choose what best fits you, then taste and smell the wine before diving into the history of the grape and region you choose.