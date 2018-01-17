A Surefire Anytime Pick Me Up

Mixing the morning elixir of life with the spirits of the evening

Alcohol helps you forget, but coffee makes you remember (supposedly). So what happens when you combine the two? Something interesting no doubt.

Although coffee’s origin has been documented back to the 15th Century (read all about it in this week’s cover story), its popularity has risen steeply in the last decade. Specialty coffee consumption has risen over 16 percent since 2004.

Every day, more than half of the adult population drinks coffee. That’s 108.9 million people. The United States itself accounts for 52 million of those coffee drinkers. Alcohol, on the other hand, has been popular since its origins around 2000 B.C. (for obvious reasons).

The combination of the two, however, is relatively new in comparison. The first recorded alcoholic coffee beverages were in the early 1930’s. People had them after work or with desserts, and now they have developed into much more than just your average Irish Coffee; they’re an entire novelty of their own.

Although most people know it, it is definitely worth the mention, the basic Irish Coffee. If you’re new to coffee mixed drinks, before you try anything else, you’ll want to sip on this. It’s a dip-your-toe-in-before-you-dive-in-headfirst kind of situation.

Irish Coffee

2 & 2/3 oz. hot coffee

1 & 1/3 oz. Irish whiskey

1 tsp. brown sugar

1 oz. cream

Heat the coffee, whiskey, and sugar; do not boil. Pour into a glass and top with cream. Serve hot.

Next is the Espresso Martini, a drink worthy of making Bond jealous. What you see is what you get with this drink. If you love vodka and you love the strength of a bold espresso, this one is for you.

Espresso Martini

1 oz. Absolut Vodka

1 oz. espresso

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass.

Black coffee is a classic for a reason, but it is not for everyone, which is why the Chocolate Mocha Latte is so popular among those with a sweet tooth. The strength of the espresso is met with the creamy milk, melted chocolate syrup, and sweet kahlúa to create the perfect sweet treat. If you think this one may be a little too sweet for your liking, substitute the Kahlúa for something darker and stronger, like whiskey.

Chocolate Mocha Latte

2 oz. espresso

4 oz. skim milk

3 tbsp. light chocolate syrup

2 oz. Kahlúa

Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice and stir.

Last but definitely not least is a unique favorite: Paradise Found. This drink relies heavily on the coffee and is helped along by two tasty ingredients: rum and butterscotch schnapps. Although it calls for a few more ingredients, it is very simple to make.

Paradise Found

6 oz. coffee

1 oz. spiced rum

1 oz. butterscotch schnapps

cream

sugar

garnish: whipped cream and a coffee bean

Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice and stir. Garnish with whipped cream and a coffee bean (if you’re feelin’ artsy.)

Get knocked on your bum and get right back up with any of these delicious, unique coffee liqueur blends.