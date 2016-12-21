A Touch Of Greece For The Holidays

Mulled Wine has been a holiday tradition for millennia…for a reason

If you’re in doubt for a holiday beverage that can accompany that dreadful fruit cake looming at you from the dark recess of the kitchen pantry, have no fear and go Greek. At least that is what the Romans would have done, if they had fruitcake.

A favorite seasonal drink in many European countries, the mysterious mélange known as mulled wine can be traced back as far as ancient Greece. When it came to wine preservation the Greeks didn’t mess around. Adopting a “waste not, want not” philosophy to the leftover vineyard harvests were heavily spiced and heated for preservation. This process of heating and spicing is called mulling and with recipes that have existed since recorded history, making a mulled wine is also a fascinating trip into the past.

The Greek’s wine conservation practices were adopted by the Roman Empire who put their own spin on the Greek recipe. Known as Conditum Paradoxum or “Marvelous Spiced Wine”, a concoction of wine, honey, dates seeds, and saffron. Conditum Paradoxum kept the Roman blood warm for expeditions into colder climates. To places like a small colony known as Britannia—or rather Great Britain, as we know it today.

Mulled wines would have fame in Medieval Europe, a time of superstition and wacky beliefs. Many of the mulled wines created at this time served as aphrodisiacs and medicines for all manner of ailments, especially digestive ones. Of course the boon of mulling wine was the means to salvage what was on the verge of spoiling due to bacterial growth.

Today in the United States mulled wines are becoming more popular as wine culture expands and inventive recipes are being discovered all over internet. Pinterest boards and wine bloggers can be thanked in keeping recipes that are easy and just plain fun to experiment with. Mulling wine can appeal to the average wine enthusiast who loves to try new things or for those feeling quite festive and adventurous in the kitchen during the holidays.

Depending on the wine and spices of choice, a mulled wine can be deceptively smooth and quite easily consumed in large quantities, so fair warning. There are non-alcoholic varieties of mulled wine recipes that are made very much the same way just without the kick; it’s great alternative for children or alcohol sensitive guests.

But what exactly can be served with mulled wine? The answer? It just depends. Mulled wines come in many varieties from many regions around the world. The Swedish version is called Glogg, a very fruity flavored mix. Russia has Glintwein which shares similarities to the German Glühwein or “glow-wine”. Then there is the Greek-style mulled wine called Krasomelo a short sweet and hard to beat mix that is sure to put warmth in the belly and twinkle in the eye.

So finding a seasonal pairing with the mulled wine of choice is as much an adventure as preparing the wine itself.

One thing that all the wine recipes agree on however is that it pairs wonderfully with a cold winter’s day. Considering how the weather has been lately it would make perfect sense to get down like the Greeks and maybe save on the heating bill in the process.

Krasomelo Mulled Wine

(courtesy mygreekdish.com)

1 bottle (750ml) semi-sweet red wine

5 tbsps honey

2 cinammon sticks

4-5 whole cloves

peel of 1 orange (optional)

Pour wine into a sauce pan, bring to boil. Once wine gets frothy, reduce heat and add the ingredients. Simmer while stirring for 10 minutes until honey melts and flavors combine. Remove from heat, strain and serve in shot glasses.