Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Returning On October 7 & 8

Preserve Chattanooga, formerly known as Cornerstones, is bringing back the popular Best Cellars and Wine Over Water events this October.

Lexus of Chattanooga is the Presenting Sponsor for Best Cellars, an artfully curated evening event for connoisseurs of fine wine. The premium wine selections are handpicked by the participating wineries whose representatives are present to answer your questions.

The event will take place on Friday, October 7th from 6:00-9:00 pm at the Hunter Museum of Art and is the perfect start to the Wine Over Water Weekend. Tickets are $225 and include admission to Wine Over Water on October 8th. Tickets are only available online until October 6 at www.preservechattanooga.com/bestcellars.

Food City is the Presenting Sponsor for Wine Over Water which is celebrating its 27th anniversary this year. This much-loved annual event has become a favorite destination for wine enthusiasts from throughout the southeast. “W.O.W.” is an evening showcasing a broad variety of wines and cocktails, delicious food from leading Chattanooga chefs, and four live bands - all taking place on the historic and beautiful Walnut Street Bridge. Tickets are $125 and are only available online until October 6 at www.preservechattanooga.com/wineoverwater.

Preserve Chattanooga is grateful to the many sponsors who make this event possible. Best Cellars and Wine Over Water would not be possible without the generous support of our area wine distributors and producers from throughout the world who voluntarily participate in this event.

Preserve Chattanooga’s mission is to protect the architectural heritage of Chattanooga, be its advocate, and celebrate it. The historic preservation nonprofit owns the historic Terminal Dome, the former passenger lobby and centerpiece of the famous Terminal Station that opened in 1909. Preserve Chattanooga’s mission is supported by donations, grants and the annual Wine Over Water festival. Learn more at www.preservechattanooga.com.