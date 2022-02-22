Brew Skies Beer Festival Returns To Downtown On March 12th With 70+ Brews

Brew Skies Beer Festival, the signature fundraiser for the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club, is returning after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

All proceeds from the event benefit the projects of the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club, including their work at multiple public schools located north of the Tennessee River, constructing an all-inclusive playground at Rivermont Elementary School and building latrines in rural villages with partners in Haiti.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 12th

Saturday, March 12th Time: 12pm – 1pm VIP Only, 1pm – 4pm General Admission

12pm – 1pm VIP Only, 1pm – 4pm General Admission Location: AT&T Field, 201 Power Alley Chattanooga, TN 37402

Ticket Options:

VIP: $75 - Includes Early Admission (12pm), Specialty Larger Size Cup, and Exclusive VIP Tastings of Specialty Beers. Only 20% of tickets will be available = No Lines!

- Includes Early Admission (12pm), Specialty Larger Size Cup, and Exclusive VIP Tastings of Specialty Beers. Only 20% of tickets will be available = No Lines! Regular Admission: $45 - Admission Starts at 1pm. Includes unlimited beer samples and commemorative cup.

- Admission Starts at 1pm. Includes unlimited beer samples and commemorative cup. Designated Driver: $10 - For those who are amazing friends and plan not to imbibe.

- For those who are amazing friends and plan not to imbibe. Day of Walk Up: $75 – If tickets are not sold out, walk up general admission tickets will be for sale.

Over 70 beers will be available along with cider and seltzer options. Participating breweries include:

Against the Grain Brewery (Louisville)

Albright Grove Brewing (Knoxville)

Big River Grille (Chatt)

Buck Bald Brewing (Copper Hill)

CANarchy - Oskar Blues / Cigar City (Brevard/Tampa)

Carolina Brewery (Chapel Hill, NC) | Chattanooga Brewing Co (Chatt)

Cherry Street Brewing (Chatt)

Five Wits Brewing Company (Chatt)

Heaven & Ale (Chatt) | Hutton & Smith Brewing (Chatt)

Living Waters Brewing (Nashville)

Monday Night Brewing (Atlanta)

Monkey Town Brewing Company (Dayton)

Naked River Brewing (Chatt)| Oddstory Brewing Co. (Chatt)

Printshop Beer Co (Knoxville)

Ponysaurus Brewing Co. (Durham)

Pontoon Brewing Company (Sandy Springs)

Straight to Ale (Huntsville)| TailGate Brewery (Nashville)

Tap House & Empyreal (Chatt)

Three Taverns Craft Brewery (Decatur)

Wanderlinger Brewing (Chatt)

Xul Beer Company (Knoxville)

Original Sin Cider Company (New York)

Live music by Over Easy Funk Band opening for Neon Moon along with a wide variety of games will be available for participants to enjoy. The event will be held rain or shine and is limited to those 21+.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets: http://www.chattanoogabreakfastrotary.com/brew-skies

The event is sponsored by Food City, FirstBank, Playcore, The Chattanooga Heart Institute, BrewSki, Holston Gas, Lipman, Professional Sign Services, Cherokee Distributing Advintage Distributing, Big 106.9, and ESPN Chattanooga 95.3.

COVID-19 Statement:

The Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary and The Chattanooga Lookouts have taken enhanced health and safety measures for attendees, our beer suppliers, volunteers, and employees. Attendees must follow all posted instructions while attending Brew Skies. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By attending Brew Skies, attendees voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.