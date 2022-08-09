Brew Skies Beer Festival Returns With Wine, Oktoberfest Releases At AT&T Field

On Saturday September 10th, the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary club will welcome guests to AT&T Field at Chattanooga’s only Beer & Wine Festival – Brew Skies.

Alongside of local, regional and international wines and beer, participants will be able to experience Oktoberfest fun including a best dressed contest, samplings of Oktoberfest Beer from Munich, Germany and keg tappings.

This is the 6th time the event has been hosted but until now only beer has been served at the event.

“We heard from many of past participants that they would love to be able to sample a variety of beer and wine at the same event. We thought this would be a perfect addition to attract even more people to Brew Skies,” stated Dawn Hjelseth, communications chair for the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club. “Proceeds from the event help us to complete local and international projects – so the more people, the more we are able to do for the community!”.

Ticket Options include VIP with access to air conditioning, private beer and wine samplings, free food and entertainment. Early Admission includes access to the event one hour prior to general admission, ensuring there is plenty of beer and no lines for guests. All tickets include unlimited beer and wine samples along with entertainment by Over Easy & Et Cetera bands.

Full details of the event along with tickets can be found at www.brewskiesfest.com.