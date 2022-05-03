Chattanooga Beer Fest Returns For A Second Year To First Horizon Pavilion On Saturday, May 28

Chattanooga Beer Fest organizers are excited to host the second year for a premier craft beer and spirits sampling event on Saturday, May 28th, from Noon to 3 p.m., providing ticket holders with the option to sample tastings from every participating partner—no tokens or additional purchase is necessary.

And with nearly 30 breweries expected, festival patrons will be able to have their pick from the best breweries in the region and meet those makers who share a passion for craft beer.

Breweries that have already signed up to participate in Chattanooga Beer Fest include:

Barley Mob Brewing Club (Chattanooga)

Bell’s Brewery (Kalamazoo, MI)

Black Abbey Brewing Company (Nashville)

Cherry Street Brewing (Chattanooga)

Deschutes Brewery (Portland, OR)

Founders Brewing (Grand Rapids, MI)

Hard Truth Distilling Company (Nashville, IN)

Highland Brewing (Asheville)

Hutton & Smith (Chattanooga)

MoCo Brewing Project (Wartburg)

Monkey Town Brewing Company (Dayton)

Naked River Brewing Company (Chattanooga)

New Belgium Brewing (Asheville)

Oddstory Brewing Company (Chattanooga)

Sycamore Brewing (Charlotte, NC)

Sweetwater Brewing (Atlanta)

Tanasi Brewing Company (Chattanooga)

Tennessee Brew Works (Nashville)

Wanderlinger Brewing Company (Chattanooga)

Wicked Weed (Asheville), Wiseacre Brewing (Memphis).

Additional breweries are being added daily and can be tracked on the festival website, ChattanoogaBeerFest.com where tickets to the festival can also be purchased.

Every ticketed participant will receive a collector tasting glass for sampling throughout the festival at brewery booths. Tickets are $48 per person, and are limited to 1,200 for the 2022 festival experience.

The festival also includes live music performances with top notch musicians, Troubadour Blue and Monday Night Social.

Troubadour Blue is composed of siblings, Brenna and Eli Wheeler and Daniel Kim Ethridge. While Brenna and Eli are Nashville natives, Daniel hails from Austin, TX by way of Los Angeles, CA. Daniel and Brenna first collaborated during their time at Belmont University in Nashville and several years later Eli found his way into the mix. Together, the three transport listeners into the stories of their songs with captivating three part harmonies and various string instruments.

Monday Night Social is based out of Cleveland, TN, and is known for their melodic blend of multiple influences ranging from folk to blues with slight bluegrass and pop undertones.

The festival boasts plenty of local eats as well from food trucks, Johnny Poppers (fantastic burgers) and Cart and Seoul (Korean fusion tacos). Water and soft drink options will be onsite—organizers encourage participants to sample alcohol safely.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the non-profit Chattanooga Market. This is an Over 21 only event; a valid legal ID is required for admission.