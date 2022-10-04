Chattanooga Oktoberfest Adds Several Local Breweries To This Weekend's Event

Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations.

The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers and plenty of German inspired foods. Recognized as a family friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.

“It’s Chattanooga’s most anticipated fall festivals, and is regionally known as well. We (at Chattanooga Market) look forward to bringing this free event to the community for it’s 21st year,” says Chris Thomas, Executive Director of Chattanooga Market.

And the festival continues to grow for 2022. New this year, a “locals-only” themed biergarten has been created to provide a unique patron experience. Located in the rear of the First Horizon Pavilion, this fun new area will feature a full setup from several local breweries featuring a wider selection of beers, directly from the breweries and their onsite representatives.

The Barley Mob, Chattanooga Brewing, Five Wits Brewing, Hutton & Smith and Wanderlinger Brewing Companies are all confirmed participants. It is an opportunity for enthusiasts to chat with the brewers, and learn a bit more about their unique styles. This new area will include a variety of food options and a more contemporary selection of German and American disc jockey style tunes.

At the main stage: The Wustbrats Oompah Band, will return under the big tent. The band plays all weekend long, with plenty of chicken dancing for the whole family, and new this year…Polka lessons. Bavarian cuisine will be sold by many local vendors, and additional varieties of cuisine will be available to please any palate. The finest food artisans in our area will be creating German inspired specialties.

Chattanooga Oktoberfest is known for an expansive selection of local and seasonal beers, with dozens of different different varieties. Guests can enjoy an additional outdoor biergarten with plenty of seating. A commemorative 20oz stein will be sold to give enthusiasts an extra full pour—4 bonus ounces per fill.

Admission to Chattanooga Oktoberfest is FREE.

German costume is highly recommended!

Hours: Saturday, October 8th, 10am-8pm and Sunday, October 9th, 11am-4pm

Look for Chattanooga Oktoberfest merchandise for sale, including commemorative ceramic beer steins, fedora hats, head garlands, t-shirts and more, while they last.

No pets are allowed inside the pavilion–compliance is appreciated.

Visit ChattanoogaOktoberfest.com for more information