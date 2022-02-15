Chattanooga's Own Double Cola Introduces New BREWSKI Blood Orange Shandy

Cheers Beverages, a subsidiary of The Double Cola Company, introduced today its Blood Orange Shandy, the newest addition to the revamped BREWSKI line of adult beverages.

Throughout 2021, BREWSKI unveiled its flagship Citrus Shandy to markets across the United States, and Blood Orange Shandy is the first new product release since that successful rollout.

“We have been excited to introduce our Blood Orange Shandy since the summer of 2021 when we saw how popular our Citrus Shandy was in all of our markets,” said Gina Dhanani, Chief Operating Officer at The Double Cola Company. “Whereas our Citrus Shandy identifies with warm-weather palates, this new Blood Orange Shandy flavor is a perfect match for cooler weather — though our fans will likely think they both taste great year-round.”

And for those unfamiliar, a “shandy” is a beer mixed with a nonalcoholic drink. In the case of BREWSKI Blood Orange Shandy, the Double Cola Company blended a Kölsch-style beer with the original Blood Orange SKI recipe, which is infused with notes of tart cherry, raspberry, and tangy grapefruit. The result is a subtly sweet, yet unmistakably unique, taste.

“When we decided to revamp the entire line of BREWSKI beverages last year, we made sure we listened to our customers about what flavors they wanted," Dhanani said. "That decision was proven to be the right one as we were forced to ramp up production throughout 2021 to meet demand. This new beverage is a perfect complement to the Citrus Shandy, and we will continue to introduce more drinks that are based on the flavors that our customers know and love. This is just the start.”

The revamped BREWSKI Citrus Shandy enjoyed a 58 percent sales increase in 2021 over the original BREWSKI product’s 2019 debut. The original BREWSKI has since been discontinued. On multiple occasions in 2021, BREWSKI production for the Chattanooga market had to be substantially increased to keep up with demand.

The new BREWSKI Blood Orange Shandy will be introduced to Double Cola markets in a staggered rollout throughout 2022, The Double Cola Company’s centennial anniversary, and will soon be followed by the unveiling of additional adult beverages and other drink lines.