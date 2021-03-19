Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Barrel Finishing Series: Tawny Port Cask Finish

Chattanooga Whiskey today announced the first release of its Barrel Finishing Series: Tawny Port Cask Finish. Exclusively crafted at their Riverfront Distillery.

The limited edition Barrel Finishing Series celebrates the union of their signature Tennessee High Malt whiskey with a variety of classic finishing casks. Crafted from a combination of unique bourbon mash bills, all containing over 25% specialty malt, each batch is made to complement the flavor characteristics of the finishing barrel.

“Since the successful release of our 99 Rye, which was recognized as one of Whiskey Advocate’s Top 20, I am equally as excited about this annual line extension," said Tim Piersant, CEO and Founder, “By kicking off this series with a Tawny Port finish, this bourbon is a great representation of our innovation and high malt flavor profile.”

Tawny Port Cask Finish is crafted from a custom blend of six signature Tennessee High Malt mash bills, selected for their fruity wine-line flavors and aromas. The finishing casks were sourced from the eastern most edge of the famous Douro valley bordering Spain, known as Duoro Superior. This region yields some of the highest quality Tawny Ports of the region,noted for their rich, caramel-sweet, fruit-forward characteristics.

“Rather than limit ourselves to just one recipe, our distillers sampled every single whiskey available to them - with the goal of finding a perfect blend of whiskeys to complement the flavor of these fruit-forward Tawny Port casks,” said Grant McCracken, Head Distiller and Chief Product Officer, “The result highlights the best of both the wine and the whiskey.”

Aged for greater than 3 years with an additional finishing time of more than 6 months, Tawny Port is bottled at 95 proof . Expect a full-bodied bourbon with tasting notes of fig jam,blackberries, chocolate syrup, toasted oak, and raisin finishing with a layered, sweet wine finish.Available in broad distribution at a suggested retail price of $44.99 for a 750ml bottle.

About Chattanooga Whiskey:Starting in 2011, Chattanooga Whiskey challenged the laws and won the right to distill whiskey in Chattanooga for the first time in over 100 years. The Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery now hosts over 40,000 visitors per year and serves as a hub of innovation and creativity to push the boundaries of craft whiskey. The Riverfront Distillery is the production home to Chattanooga Whiskey’s signature expressions, Chattanooga Whiskey 91, Cask 11 and 99 Rye.

Learn more at www.chattanoogawhiskey.com

