Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Batch 026: Bourbon Barreled Gin

Crafted from a variety of botanicals including honey, hibiscus, coriander and juniper, Chattanooga Whiskey's second Experimental gin explores the sweeter, fruitier style of gin known as “Old Tom."

Made from a base of their signature Tennessee High Malt mash bill, the gin was then infused and distilled with a blend of ten botanicals before being finished in single use bourbon barrels for over six months.

The result is a fruit-forward, whiskey lover’s gin.

Mash Bill: Chattanooga Whiskey's signature "Barrel 91" recipe

Chattanooga Whiskey's signature "Barrel 91" recipe Botanicals: Honey, Juniper, Hibiscus, Coriander, Honey Malt, Szechuan Peppercorn, Orris Root, Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Angelica Root

Honey, Juniper, Hibiscus, Coriander, Honey Malt, Szechuan Peppercorn, Orris Root, Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Angelica Root Proof: 102 (51% ABV)

102 (51% ABV) Finishing Cooperage: Single-Use Tennessee High Malt, 53 gallon

Single-Use Tennessee High Malt, 53 gallon Finishing Time: 6 mos

6 mos Batch Size: 4 barrels

4 barrels Tasting notes: Wildflower honey, hibiscus, strawberry lemonade, and juniper

Experimental Batch 026: Bourbon Barreled Gin will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Friday, October 7th. Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com.

Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Single Batch Series is a limited collection of single batch whiskeys and spirits born from our 100-gallon Experimental Distillery in downtown Chattanooga.

Each batch utilizes a multitude of grains, barrels, techniques, and unique ingredients to express uncompromised creativity and innovation within our craft by creating whiskeys and other spirits that are truly one-of-a-kind.

Check out their past Experimental Series releases here.