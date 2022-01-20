Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces The Second Release Of Their Islay Scotch Cask Finish

Chattanooga Whiskey's limited edition finishing series celebrates the union of Tennessee High Malt into a variety of classic finishing casks.

Crafted from a combination of unique bourbon mash bills, each containing over 25% specialty malt, each batch is made to complement the flavor characteristics of the finishing barrel.

For their second finish in this series, their distillers sought out one of the most famous whisky styles of Scotland - Islay scotch. Each batch is made from a blend of three finishing casks, sourced from three different distilleries in the southernmost part of the Isle – near Kildalton. This region of Islay is renowned for their rich, earthy and peat-forward scotches which are made from barley malt that is dried and smoked with peat moss native to the island.

To highlight and enhance the qualities of these finishing barrels, the distillers selected a pair of complementary-flavored mash bills, including B004 – a Scottish style bourbon recipe containing peated malt, naked oat malt and honey malt. Aged for over 4 years – including 3 months in 250 liter Islay Scotch hogsheads – the result is a celebration of one of the world’s most iconic whiskey styles, alongside their very own Tennessee High Malt.

Proof : 95 (47.5% ABV)

: 95 (47.5% ABV) Mash Bill : B004, SB091

: B004, SB091 Cooperage : 53 gal, toasted & charred oak barrels

: 53 gal, toasted & charred oak barrels Filtration : Non-chill

: Non-chill Finishing Cooperage : Islay Scotch Barrels (3 types)

: Islay Scotch Barrels (3 types) Finishing Time : Greater than 3 months

: Greater than 3 months Age : Greater than 4 years

: Greater than 4 years Batch size : 5-7 barrels

: 5-7 barrels Tasting notes: Earthy smoke, heather, honeydew, toasted oats, & toffee pudding

Islay Scotch Cask Finish will go on sale first exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Friday, January 21st, before making its way to select markets (TN, GA, FL, TX, & IL) in the following weeks.

Order any of our current Chattanooga Whiskey offerings at ChattWhiskeyToGo for fast and convenient local pickup from our Experimental Distillery, located at1439 Market Street in downtown Chattanooga, TN. Daily curbside pickup available: Monday through Saturday: 11am-9pmSundays: 11am-6pm

Chattanooga Whiskey 91, Cask 111, 99 Rye, and select releases are also available for delivery straight to your door* at Seelbachs.com**.

*Shipping limited by state law.

**Seelbachs is a third-party online spirits retailer.