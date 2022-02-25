Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Their Brand New Batch 023: Rye Malt Aquavit

Chattanooga Whiskey is proud to unveil their newest spirit, Batch 023: Rye Malt Aquavit.

Their version of this Scandinavian classic utilizes their unaged rye malt whiskey base and distills it a second time with caraway, star anise, dill seed, and a variety of other aromatic botanicals.

After distillation, the spirit is finished in both Chattanooga Whiskey Rye Malt Whiskey casks and Pedro Ximenez Sherry casks. The result is a sweet and spicy dram that we recommend drinking similarly to gin or as post-meal digestif.

Mash Bill: Malted Rye, Yellow Corn, Caramel Malted Rye, Chocolate Malted Rye

Botanicals: Caraway, Juniper, Dill Seed, Coriander, Lemon Peel, Star Anise, Green Anise, Orris Root, Cumin, Angelica

Age: 6 mos

Proof: 88 (44% ABV)

Finishing Cooperage: Straight Rye Malt & PX Sherry casks

Finishing Time: 6 mos

Tasting notes: Deli rye bread, black currant, licorice root, candied citrus

Batch 023: Rye Malt Aquavit will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Friday, February 25th. Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com.

The Experimental Single Batch Series is a limited collection of single batch whiskeys and spirits born from their 100-gallon Experimental Distillery in downtown Chattanooga. Each batch utilizes a multitude of grains, barrels, techniques, and unique ingredients to express uncompromised creativity and innovation within our craft by creating whiskeys and other spirits that are truly one-of-a-kind.

