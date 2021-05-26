Chattanooga Whiskey Unveils Batch 019, A European Oak High Malt

Tennessee High Malt with dual citizenship. Inspired by Scotland’s delicate and easy-drinking Lowland whiskies, this hybridized High Malt gathers complexity from its European provenance.

Made from only 2 grains, the minimalist mash bill highlights a single-source Scottish spring barley malt, famously used in lowland grain whiskey & scotch. Aged for 4 years in charred European Oak barrels, the long-seasoned, highly aromatic wood character is designed to complement the sweet, grassy & floral character of the spring barley malt.

Mash Bill: Yellow Corn, Single Source Scottish Barley Malt

Yellow Corn, Single Source Scottish Barley Malt Proof: 102 (51% Alc/Vol)

102 (51% Alc/Vol) Cooperage: Charred European Oak, 24 mo. seasoned, 53 gal

Charred European Oak, 24 mo. seasoned, 53 gal Age: 4 years

4 years Batch size: 4 barrels

4 barrels Tasting notes: Raw honey, chamomile, cut hay, peach tea, granola

Batch 019: European Oak High Malt is now available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery.

European oak vs. American oak – what’s the difference?

European oak (quercus petrea) and American oak (quercus alba) are two very different oak species – and each one imparts different characteristics to aged whiskey. One key difference between these two varieties lies in their grain structures.

“Tight grain” European oak is known for having smaller growth rings. These “annual rings” contain a higher proportion of aromatic vessels (gaps), which are higher in tannins (mouthfeel), and lend a more delicate, spiciness to the whiskey.

“Open grain” American oak however, is known for a higher proportion of fibrous “summer wood,” and higher levels of oak lactones – which impart increased woody notes of vanilla and coconut to the spirit.

About the Experimental Single Batch Series

Our Experimental Single Batch Series is a limited collection of single batch whiskeys born from our 100-gallon Experimental Distillery in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee. The first aged whiskey in our hometown in over 100 years, this series seeks to express uncompromised creativity and innovation within our craft. Each batch utilizes a multitude of grains, barrels, techniques and unique ingredients to create whiskeys that are truly one-of-a-kind.

