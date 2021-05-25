Double Cola Releases Revamped Shandy-Styled BREWSKI Adult Beverage

Cheers Beverages, a subsidiary of Chattanooga-based The Double Cola Company, has introduced its revamped adult beverage, BREWSKI.

First unveiled in 2019 as a classic pilsner, and ultimately complemented by an American pale ale selection and an infused ale product, this new drink represents a radical, and flavorful, departure from Double Cola’s inaugural adult beverage lineup.

“This is our best adult beverage yet. The shandy-styled Brewski is light, refreshing, and jam-packed with the citrus flavor our SKI drinkers love,” said Gina Dhanani, Chief Operating Officer at the Double Cola Company. “When we initially decided to enter the adult beverage space, we did so with a more traditional line of drinks. Though those products were great-tasting, we realized that our most dedicated customers would prefer alcoholic beverages that include the hallmark flavors they’ve grown accustomed to with us, especially our ever-popular SKI Citrus Soda. I’m ecstatic to introduce our fans to this elevated version of BREWSKI.”

A “shandy” is a beer mixed with a nonalcoholic drink, typically one with a notable citrusy palate. In the case of BREWSKI, the Double Cola Company has perfectly blended a Kölsch-style beer with the sweet and tangy taste of the celebrated SKI Citrus Soda. The result is a refreshing shandy that is sure to leave taste buds tingling.

“Chattanooga is our home market, and we are so excited to share BREWSKI with our friends and neighbors all across the Scenic City," Dhanani said. "We hope BREWSKI is a go-to addition to every lake day and poolside cooler this summer.”

The new BREWSKI will be introduced to Double Cola markets in a staggered rollout throughout 2021, and will soon be followed by the unveiling of additional adult beverages.