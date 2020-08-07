Hops Manual Now Available for Tennessee Growers

As the local brewing industry continues to expand in Tennessee, University of Tennessee Extension has produced a new resource to assist farmers and landowners who are considering growing hops.

"Considerations for Producing and Marketing Hops in Tennessee is the product of a multidisciplinary team made up of faculty and specialists from many departments at the UT Institute of Agriculture,” says Rob Holland, director of Center for Profitable Agriculture and coordinator of a recent specialty crop initiative focused on hops. “We hope this serves as a resource to many Tennessee growers who are evaluating producing hops for this emerging industry.”

The publication includes more than 30 pages and was developed as part of a specialty crop block grant with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and USDA Agricultural Marketing Service.

Areas addressed in the guide include the costs associated with establishing a hops plot, the annual costs associated with hops production, and marketing concerns like the craft brewing industry and agritourism. Information regarding harvest, processing and marketing hops to buyers is also included. A brief history of hops production and facts about the plant itself are also included.

The craft beer industry continues to expand in Tennessee and across the nation, providing an exciting new market for this specialty crop. In Tennessee, the number of breweries increased 168.6% from 2014 to 2018. However, some production issues still need to be addressed, so Holland suggests that any interested growers utilize this publication.

The Center for Profitable Agriculture also maintains a specialty crop page devoted to hops with information about regional workshops and growing recommendations. Visit ag.tennessee.edu/cpa to access the site, then look for “Specialty Crops – Hops” under Program Areas in the menu.

To read or download Considerations for Producing and Marketing Hops in Tennessee (Publication W 912), visit utextension.tennessee.edu and click “Publications” from the top menu. Search “hops” or “912.”

Other publications and resources to help Tennessee growers are available online at utextension.tennessee.edu or by contacting your local county Extension office.

Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!