Is Gin The Next “Up And Comer”?

A once favorite spirit is beginning to make a tasty comeback

Gin has a wildly unique history. A history that includes gin’s debated origin of Holland, the gin acts that started the gin riots of London, and the distillation of gin in the presence of sulphuric acid. It is not debatable; gin’s history is part of liquor lore.

Since the 1800’s, gin has had a place in many homes, for many different reasons. Gin was first used in Holland as medicine, being a common treatment for gout, gallstones and stomach discomfort. This was before the gin craze broke out in England, where it became immensely popular. But over time, the juniper flavored liquor lost its popularity to it’s much simpler cousin, vodka.

As a drinker who in recent years has shied away from gin, I decided to embark on a tasting to see if a somewhat critical diner and drinker, myself, could reevaluate a liquor that I have clearly overlooked.

Gin has a never-ending list of registered cocktails, and has pushed the boundaries of the alcohol industry. But I thought it would be best if I tried a few different kinds straight, so I could get the full flavor.

I went to The Social bar at Public House, and asked Assistant Bar Manager Josh Rosa to walk me through a few different kinds of gin. We started with a commonly found gin in most bars, Imported London Dry Tanqueray. The Tanqueray is where I believe most people go wrong.

Your choice of gin is much different than your choice of vodka. While the differences between vodkas will be a bit subtler, the differences between varying gins are vast. Tanqueray is cheap, typical and light. It does have a hint of citrus, but it is mostly used for mixing. This is your basic, run-of-the-mill gin. It’s not bad, but typically not a gin you want to drink straight (this is also the only gin of the tasting I did not finish).

Next, I tried a distilled Scottish gin, Hendricks. Hendricks was a step up from the Tanqueray; Hendricks was smooth in its smell and taste. It has prominent floral, rose, and cucumber notes with a strong backbone that lingers on the palate. According to Rosa, Hendricks can also be found at most bars and is a common choice for a gin and tonic.

St. George Botanivore Gin was next, and it was different from both previous gins. A gin I would describe as a go-to drink for someone wanting a smooth, but juniper-heavy flavor. St. George Botanivore botanicals shine through with a bright taste containing hints of cinnamon, orange, and ginger that excites the taste buds. It has a typical gin smell, but the prominent botanicals create a clean and light taste, making it one of the easier gins to drinks.

Finally, we have my favorite of the four: the barrel aged Bols Genever. Coming out of gin’s birthplace of Holland, this uniquely malty and diversely flavored gin was vastly different than what I expected. Rosa said this was (arguably) how gin started, and described Genever as what would happen “if gin wanted to be moonshine.”

This is not your typical London dry gin; it has a fruity nose, with a touch of honey and diverse notes that hit your palate easily, giving it a clean finish.

Of course there is a time and place for each gin, rather that be straight or in a cocktail. But this tasting showed how gin has fought its way back due to its versatility, and in my opinion, is one of the most underrated liquors.

French 75

(courtesy of liquor.com)

1/2 oz Lemon juice

1/2 oz Simple syrup

1 oz Gin

3 oz Champagne

Directions: Mix all ingredients except Champagne in a shaker and fill with ice. Shake and strain into a Champagne flute. Top with Champagne and a lemon twist.

Ramos Gin Fizz

(courtesy of liquor.com)

2 oz Gin

1/2 oz Heavy cream

1/2 oz Fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz Fresh lime juice

3/4 oz Simple syrup

3 dashes Orange flower water

1 Fresh egg white

Club soda

Directions: Put all the ingredients (except the club soda) into a shaker and shake aggressively without ice. Open shaker, add ice and shake again. Strain into a glass. Pour a little bit of club soda back and forth between the empty halves, and then pour into the glass.