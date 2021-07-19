It’s A Straight Malt Single Barrel Summer At Chattanooga Whiskey

Since our first experimental whiskey batch in 2015, Tennessee High Malt has become - and remains - our signature style of straight bourbon whiskey. Although many of our experimental barrels are made in this malt-forward style of bourbon, not every one is, in fact, a bourbon.

This series of 4 malt whiskey single barrels is made from 4 very different mash bills, comprised of 100% malted grain, and inspired by 4 classic beer styles: German Rauchbier, Belgian style Abbey Ale, Oatmeal Stout, and Strong Scotch Ale. Each recipe was also made with a different strain of yeast, specific to its regional influence.

What is Straight Malt Whiskey?

While bourbon requires a mash bill of at least 51% corn, malt whiskey requires a mash of at least 51% malted barley. In addition, a straight malt whiskey is aged at least two years. These 4 single barrels are made of at least 51% malted barley, but also contain a number of other malted grains, including malted wheat, malted spelt and malted oats - each of which fill out the unique flavor profile of each whiskey. All 4 barrels have also been aged a minimum of 4 years.

American Malt Whiskey vs American Single Malt Whiskey

The difference between an American malt whiskey and an American single malt whiskey? Malt whiskey - a regulated class and type - requires at least 51% malted barley in the mash. While malt whiskey can include malted and unmalted grains other than barley, American single malt whiskey - currently an unregulated designation - contains 100% malted barley.

THE LINEUP:

Barrel 153

Mash Bill: Beechwood Smoked Malted Barley, Pale Malted Barley, Munich Malted Barley, Caramel Munich Malted Barley, Chocolate Malted Spelt

Yeast: German Ale

Distillation Proof: 139.0

Entry Proof: 115.6

Cooperage: #4 char + toast, 53 gal

Age: 4 years

Bottling Proof: 122.9

Whiskey Type: Straight Malt Whiskey

Beer style inspiration: German Rauchbier

Recipe created by: Levi Z

Tasting notes: Cherry and whipped cream on the nose, builds into German chocolate cake. Sweet smoke, peanut butter and fudge on the palate.

Barrel 155

Mash Bill: Pale Malted Barley, Pale Malted Wheat, Pilsner Malted Barley, Light Munich Malted Barley, Extra Dark Caramel Malt

Yeast: Belgian Abbey

Distillation Proof: 138.0

Entry Proof: 115.3

Cooperage: #4 char + toast, 53 gal

Age: 4 years

Bottling Proof: 121.6

Whiskey Type: Straight Malt Whiskey

Beer style inspiration - Belgian Style Abbey Ale

Recipe created by: Nathan S T

asting notes: Peaches, honey, tobacco, citrus and potpourri, with a lightly grassy, sweet & mellow palate.

Barrel 157

Mash Bill: English Pale Malted Barley, Naked Malted Oats, Light Caramel Malted Barley, Amber Malted Barley, Double Roasted Caramel Malted Barley, Pale Chocolate Malted Barley

Yeast: English Ale

Distillation Proof: 138.5

Entry Proof: 115.5

Cooperage: #4 char + toast, 53 gal

Age: 4 years

Bottling Proof: 120.4

Whiskey Type: Straight Malt Whiskey

Beer Style inspiration: English Oatmeal stout

Recipe created by: Steven R

Tasting notes: Dynamic aromas of baked apple crisp, caramel and roasted pecans in the aroma. Brown sugar and cocoa nibs on the palate.

Barrel 164

Mash Bill: Pale Malted Barley, Speyside Malted Barley, Peat Smoked Malted Barley, Maris Otter Caramel Malted Barley

Yeast: Malt Whiskey

Distillation Proof: 140.0

Entry Proof: 115.3

Cooperage: #4 char + toast, 53 gal

Age: 4 years

Bottling Proof: TBD

Whiskey Type: Straight Malt Whiskey/"Single Malt"

Beer Style inspiration: Wee Heavy/Strong Scotch ale

Recipe created by: Grant M

Tasting notes: Sweet, earthy peat smoke up front evolves into angel food cake and cream soda, with notes of citrusy sage and jasmine on the palate.

Listed in release order, Experimental Single Barrels 153, 155, 157, and 164 will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery beginning today, July 16th. Only two barrels will be released at a time.

More Than Just a Number

Since our Experimental Distillery’s inception in 2015, our distillers have filled hundreds of experimental whiskey barrels - and nearly every one is different from the next. Discover more about each barrel’s mash bill, cooperage, and what makes it special at chattwhiskey.com.

